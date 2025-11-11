Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 108.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

