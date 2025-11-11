Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 108.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11.
About Dicker Data
