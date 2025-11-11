Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance
Shares of KBDC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.
Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on KBDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson BDC
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Datavault AI’s 314% Upside: Huge Potential or Wall Street Mirage?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.