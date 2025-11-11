Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Performance

Shares of KBDC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KBDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kayne Anderson BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.