Investors Title Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $277.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

