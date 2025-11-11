Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

