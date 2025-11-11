Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases 287 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $309.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.35.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

