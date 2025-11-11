VeraBank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

