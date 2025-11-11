Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Synaptics Trading Up 3.2%

SYNA opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,587,000 after buying an additional 1,118,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

