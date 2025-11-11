Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $334.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

