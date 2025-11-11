Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

