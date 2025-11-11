Palouse Capital Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in Mid Penn Bancorp $MPB

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $282,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPB opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $671.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.07%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

