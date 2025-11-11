PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s current price.

PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

PUBM stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $36,771.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $168,418.72. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 5,428 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $44,726.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $637,718.32. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,131 shares of company stock worth $2,943,628. Insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Graham Holdings Co grew its stake in PubMatic by 21.4% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 2,831,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 179,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 49,209 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in PubMatic by 239.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 527,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

