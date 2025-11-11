Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $99.82.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,284,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,630,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,977,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,295,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,268,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

