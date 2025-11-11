Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

