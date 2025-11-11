Aercap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $136.41.

Aercap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,392,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth $116,325,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after buying an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

