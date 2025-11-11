Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 994 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,759,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

