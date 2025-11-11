Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Lowered to “Inline” at Evercore ISI

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

