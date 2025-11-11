DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,777 shares of company stock worth $14,328,924. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,917,000 after acquiring an additional 313,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 30.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

