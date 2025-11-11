Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.59%.
Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.
Insider Activity at Consumer Portfolio Services
In related news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on CPSS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average rating of “Sell”.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
