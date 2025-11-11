Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.49 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Insider Activity at Consumer Portfolio Services

In related news, VP Noel Jackson sold 9,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $79,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPSS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consumer Portfolio Services has an average rating of “Sell”.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Stories

