ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $35.00 on Monday. ON has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in ON by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 3,392.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.