Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KOD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

KOD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 413,821 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 90.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 530,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,266,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 249,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

