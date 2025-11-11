American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Releases Earnings Results

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($32.44) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Rebel Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $637,320.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1,835.00.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Andrew Ross, Jr. sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5 shares in the company, valued at $94. This trade represents a 99.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Rebel

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.