Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 62,840 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,840 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

