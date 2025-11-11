1,086 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.46.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

