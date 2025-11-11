Analyzing Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) & Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trident Digital Tech and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Trident Digital Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Digital Tech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Braze 1 1 19 0 2.86

Braze has a consensus price target of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braze is more favorable than Trident Digital Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

90.5% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Braze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Trident Digital Tech has a beta of 7.05, suggesting that its share price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braze has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and Braze”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Digital Tech $470,000.00 121.73 -$8.12 million N/A N/A Braze $654.62 million 4.79 -$103.74 million ($1.04) -27.08

Trident Digital Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braze.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A Braze -16.62% -17.97% -9.95%

About Trident Digital Tech

(Get Free Report)

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Digital Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Digital Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.