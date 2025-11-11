Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) & La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Critical Comparison

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

La Rosa has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.07 -$14.45 million ($477.55) -0.01 Antelope Enterprise Holdings L $98.77 million 0.02 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for La Rosa and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Antelope Enterprise Holdings L 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Antelope Enterprise Holdings L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -31.93% N/A -79.10% Antelope Enterprise Holdings L N/A N/A N/A

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

