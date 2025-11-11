Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.11.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,131.04. The trade was a 24.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.