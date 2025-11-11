iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.