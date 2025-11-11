Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.85.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

