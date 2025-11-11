Q1 Earnings Forecast for Cytokinetics Issued By B. Riley

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $256,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,813.92. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,510,668.88. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 56,983 shares of company stock worth $3,165,356 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 671,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

