Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 719.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,339 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

