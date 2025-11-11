DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 194,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 76,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.16.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

