Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Down 23.1% – Time to Sell?

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 493. 4,497,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 482,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 22.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £447.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.47.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

