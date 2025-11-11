Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,653,000 after buying an additional 4,939,205 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after acquiring an additional 511,032 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.