Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,862 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

