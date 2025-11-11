IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,667 Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

