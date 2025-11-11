Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,612 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after buying an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 588,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.