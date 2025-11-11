e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Stock Position Increased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up about 13.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. The trade was a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

