IMA Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 805.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

C stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

