RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3%

RBA opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.70.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

