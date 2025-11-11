iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI is IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $46,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3,187.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.