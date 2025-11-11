IMA Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

