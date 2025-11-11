American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $371.80.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

