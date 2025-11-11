IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,899,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,751,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 762,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,032,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 537,376 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,555,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCT stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.