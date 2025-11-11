Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 184,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

