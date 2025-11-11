Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Position Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,328 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Snap-On by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-On Price Performance
SNA stock opened at $342.92 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-On Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.89%.
Snap-On Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
