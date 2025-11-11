7,940 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price target on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

Read Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.