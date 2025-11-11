Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $733.53 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,437,830 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $733,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

