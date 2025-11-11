Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. Plug Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 237,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

