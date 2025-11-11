monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Earnings Results

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

monday.com Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of MNDY opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32. monday.com has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in monday.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,955,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in monday.com by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,908,000 after acquiring an additional 115,203 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in monday.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 189,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

