Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi Plc Uns currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Mondi Plc Uns alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MONDY

Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance

Mondi Plc Uns Cuts Dividend

Shares of MONDY opened at $22.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mondi Plc Uns has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 501.0%.

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.